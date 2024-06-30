Previous
Fete by g3xbm
Photo 3625

Fete

For the last few days I’ve been staying with my brother in Devon. This was the walk to his church fete.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise