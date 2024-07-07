Previous
Bowringsleigh House by g3xbm
Photo 3633

Bowringsleigh House

This was where my brother had his church fete in Devon. He had it in the grounds in glorious sunshine.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise