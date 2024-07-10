Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3636
Candid Lunch Photo
This was a group of old work colleagues meeting up for lunch. The lady at the front is over 100 years old and still incredibly sharp!! It looks like the person front left is being sick, but it was taken in a hurry! Actually the food was really good.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3636
photos
29
followers
24
following
996% complete
View this month »
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
Photo Details
Views
18
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th July 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close