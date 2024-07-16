Previous
Special Guests by g3xbm
Photo 3642

Special Guests

At our local museum last Sunday. We live right next door to the museum and windmill.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How lovely
July 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting.
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise