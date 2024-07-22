Sign up
Photo 3648
Lavender
At this time of year lavender is plentiful. At one time I was told 888 meaning 8th month, 8th day, 8 inches long. Time to trim them!
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
lavender
