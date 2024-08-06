Previous
Seven Deadly Sins by g3xbm
Photo 3663

Seven Deadly Sins

This picture was painted in the late 1300s and was covered by whitewash for centuries. It shows the seven deadly sins when most people could not read or write. It is in Hessett church in Suffolk.
