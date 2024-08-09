Previous
Village Cottage by g3xbm
Photo 3666

Village Cottage

This cottage has recently had its rendering removed to reveal its clunch walls. Clunch is a sort of chalk widely used for building locally.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

