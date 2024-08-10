Sign up
Thatcher’s Signature
We have lived in this village for almost 50 years and this is the first time I have ever noticed this dog 🐕 on the thatched roof. Doh!! Thatcher’s often have some sort of signature, Quite often it’s a pheasant made of thatch.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
Tags
thatch
