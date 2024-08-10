Previous
Thatcher’s Signature by g3xbm
We have lived in this village for almost 50 years and this is the first time I have ever noticed this dog 🐕 on the thatched roof. Doh!! Thatcher’s often have some sort of signature, Quite often it’s a pheasant made of thatch.
