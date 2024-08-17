Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Summer in the Garden
Mid summer in the UK.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
2
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3674
photos
29
followers
24
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th August 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful view of your garden
August 16th, 2024
xbm
ace
@busylady
- thanks Judith. Summer at last!!
August 16th, 2024
