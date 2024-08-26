Previous
Pulls Ferry, Norwich by g3xbm
Pulls Ferry, Norwich

This is where stones to build Norwich Cathedral came up the River Wensum centuries ago. We visited Norwich in late July. At one time there was a canal to the cathedral for the stones.
