Previous
Photo 3683
Pulls Ferry, Norwich
This is where stones to build Norwich Cathedral came up the River Wensum centuries ago. We visited Norwich in late July. At one time there was a canal to the cathedral for the stones.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
norwich
