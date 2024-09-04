Previous
Hotel View by g3xbm
Hotel View

This is the view from the top floor of our hotel in Malta.It has a swimming pool, bar and restaurant up there. By the way it’s well over 30C. Good job our hotel has air conditioning in every room!!
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

@g3xbm
