After Dinner

We are currently staying at an hotel in Malta 🇲🇹 where all food and drink is free. The hotel is excellent. This was my cheese 🧀 after the main course where the choice was amazing.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Lesley ace
Looks delicious. We really liked Malta when we went a good few years ago
September 6th, 2024  
