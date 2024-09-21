Sign up
Photo 3709
Celebratory Trees
These horse chestnut trees were planted in our churchyard a very long time ago to celebrate the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. At the start of the season they look good, but then the leaf miner beetle gets at them and they look tired.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
horse
,
chestnut
