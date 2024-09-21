Celebratory Trees

Previous
These horse chestnut trees were planted in our churchyard a very long time ago to celebrate the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. At the start of the season they look good, but then the leaf miner beetle gets at them and they look tired.
