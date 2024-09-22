Sign up
Photo 3710
Our Pear
We have had a good crop of tomatoes 🍅 but our single tiny pear is pathetic. It was smothered by a honeysuckle and should be moved.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
pear
Lesley
ace
One is still something. Our tomatoes have struggled a bit this year. I really like your composition though with the pretty tablecloth
September 22nd, 2024
