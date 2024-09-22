Previous
Our Pear by g3xbm
Our Pear

We have had a good crop of tomatoes 🍅 but our single tiny pear is pathetic. It was smothered by a honeysuckle and should be moved.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Lesley ace
One is still something. Our tomatoes have struggled a bit this year. I really like your composition though with the pretty tablecloth
September 22nd, 2024  
