Inclusivity? by g3xbm
Photo 3733

Inclusivity?

A major shop in Cambridge is trying very hard to be inclusive. In early November is the Hindu festival of light called Divali.There are signs all over the place… and plenty of lights that could be for Divali or Christmas.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 14th, 2024  
