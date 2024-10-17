Previous
Waiting for the wind by g3xbm
Photo 3735

Waiting for the wind

At the moment most leaves have changed colour but are still on the trees. One good blow could soon render the trees bare. One for the visual diary.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise