Previous
Photo 3735
Waiting for the wind
At the moment most leaves have changed colour but are still on the trees. One good blow could soon render the trees bare. One for the visual diary.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
leaves
autumn
