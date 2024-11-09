Sign up
Previous
Photo 3758
Old Butchers
Until the butcher retired 2 years ago, this had been a butcher’s shop for 150 years. Now it is yet another building site. Another one for the visual diary.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
3758
photos
29
followers
25
following
1029% complete
Views
22
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th November 2024 11:04am
Tags
butcher
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
November 9th, 2024
