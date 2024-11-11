Previous
Bare by g3xbm
Photo 3760

Bare

A few weeks ago the trees in the churchyard were covered in leaves. Now they are almost bare revealing the rooks nests.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise