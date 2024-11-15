Previous
Ely, Bishop’s Palace by g3xbm
Photo 3764

Ely, Bishop’s Palace

This is centuries old and is now part of the Kings School. During World War Two my dad had his appendix out here prior to being a Pathfinder flying night raids over Germany in Lancaster bombers. He was unbelievably brave.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1031% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise