Photo 3764
Ely, Bishop's Palace
This is centuries old and is now part of the Kings School. During World War Two my dad had his appendix out here prior to being a Pathfinder flying night raids over Germany in Lancaster bombers. He was unbelievably brave.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Tags
ely
