Previous
Walkie Talkie building, London by g3xbm
Photo 3770

Walkie Talkie building, London

As seen from the South Bank earlier when we went with our village theatre group to see Guys and Dolls at the Tower Theatre.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome architecture
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact