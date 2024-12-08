Sign up
Photo 3787
LED Christmas Tree
This small tree is in our lounge. The colours keep changing. Ideal on a miserable rainy day.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Tags
tree
