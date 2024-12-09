Previous
Rethatching by g3xbm
Photo 3788

Rethatching

In a nearby village a thatched cottage is getting a new roof. This is an ancient art. Photo taken through a very dirty moving bus window!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact