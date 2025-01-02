Sign up
Previous
Photo 3812
Desk Calendar
Every year I make a desk calendar for my radio “shack”. Most photos are of South Devon, UK where I come from.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3812
photos
29
followers
26
following
1044% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st January 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
