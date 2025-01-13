Previous
Thoughtful Present by g3xbm
Thoughtful Present

One of our old friends bought me this for Christmas. It’s a box of sunflower 🌻 seeds. Hopefully some will grow into magnificent flowers in the summer. Boring to many people but a memory jogger to me.
13th January 2025

