Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3825
Waiting For The Bus
My wife started her University of the Third Age course in Cambridge so I did some shopping. We go by bus for free as we’re “old”. Note how many people are on their devices!! Everyone? :-)
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3825
photos
30
followers
30
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th January 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
Christine Sztukowski
ace
K love the arch, Wonderful real life capture-sad but true even at family gatherings
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close