Waiting For The Bus by g3xbm
Photo 3825

Waiting For The Bus

My wife started her University of the Third Age course in Cambridge so I did some shopping. We go by bus for free as we’re “old”. Note how many people are on their devices!! Everyone? :-)
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
1047% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
K love the arch, Wonderful real life capture-sad but true even at family gatherings
January 15th, 2025  
