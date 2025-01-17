Previous
Signs of Spring Coming?
Signs of Spring Coming?

We went for a walk at nearby Anglesey Abbey before lunch . There were more snowdrops out, but fewer daffodils than I expected.
17th January 2025

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
