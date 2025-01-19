Previous
LED Tree by g3xbm
LED Tree

Over Christmas we had a multi coloured fibre optic small tree in our lounge. January generally being a cold dull month, we were getting withdrawal symptoms so we bought this LED tree to cheer things up. I guess it will stay up until spring
