This photo appeared as one of my Facebook memories of 2014, when I had just come home from 3.5 months in hospital following a brain bleed. It shows me with my brother who came up to see me from Devon regularly. He also raised money for Headway a charity for brain injured people. Unlike many I made a very good recovery. Apart from being giddy and having poor speech most of me works!See https://sites.google.com/view/g3xbm4/home/non-amateur-radio/stroke