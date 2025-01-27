Previous
Miserable Day by g3xbm
Photo 3837

Miserable Day

Sunday was a miserable day after a nice start. This is the windmill next door ….in the rain!
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
But it keeps things green, growing and it’s not snow or ice. 😊
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact