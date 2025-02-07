Previous
Brunch by g3xbm
Photo 3848

Brunch

Every Wednesday my wife has her University of the Third Age lecture in Cambridge so we have brunch beforehand in John Lewis, which is a large UK department store.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact