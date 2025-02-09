Previous
Progress? by g3xbm
Photo 3850

Progress?

These new houses in our village are starting to look nearing completion. More for the visual diary really.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact