Signs of Life by g3xbm
Photo 3854

Signs of Life

This was in late January on the path near King’s College, Cambridge. Even a few weeks ago there were some signs of the earth waking up. In the spring this is awash with spring flowers and colour.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
1055% complete

