Sun!! by g3xbm
Photo 3856

Sun!!

Yesterday afternoon we went for a walk at nearby Anglesey Abbey. It was sunny! For a week we have not had any sun at all.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
