Sun! by g3xbm
The sun actually shone on Friday. This snowdrop was lit by the sun. This photo is totally untouched and this is exactly as it was, for a moment only.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
