Cambridge Bookshop by g3xbm
Cambridge Bookshop

As a famous university city, Cambridge had many bookshops, but these days many buy online so there are fewer. This is one that is still here.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Lesley ace
That looks very moochable
February 20th, 2025  
