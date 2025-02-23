Sign up
Photo 3864
Orchid
My brother and his wife bought us this orchid when they came up from Devon last September. It is still in flower.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
orchid
