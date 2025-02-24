Previous
Village Sign by g3xbm
Photo 3865

Village Sign

This is our village sign. It’s on Pound Hill because this was where the village pound was located. Animals found wandering were locked up overnight and owners paid a fee for them to be released.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact