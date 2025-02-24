Sign up
Photo 3865
Village Sign
This is our village sign. It’s on Pound Hill because this was where the village pound was located. Animals found wandering were locked up overnight and owners paid a fee for them to be released.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
xbm
Tags
burwell
