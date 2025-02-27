Previous
Amaryllis by g3xbm
Photo 3868

Amaryllis

We have been very lucky with amaryllis plants in flower since November and several weeks still to go.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK.
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful collection!
February 26th, 2025  
