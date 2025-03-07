Previous
Our Grandson by g3xbm
Photo 3876

Our Grandson

This was taken on Wednesday when we took our son out for a birthday meal.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Christine Sztukowski
Handsome young man
March 7th, 2025  
