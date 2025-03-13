Sign up
Previous
Photo 3882
Under the Octagon
This is the altar in Ely Cathedral underneath the octagon which replaced the tower that collapsed in 1322.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3882
photos
31
followers
30
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th March 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
ely
