Photo 3883
New Homes
These have been on before during their construction. They look almost finished. These were erected in a very long garden behind a terraced house. More really for my visual diary!
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th March 2025 11:34am
Tags
houses
