Previous
Photo 3888
Anglesey Abbey
We went for a lovely walk in the spring sunshine. There were lots of daffodils.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3888
photos
31
followers
30
following
1065% complete
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th March 2025 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abbey
,
anglesey
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice shadows
March 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely place, though it’s a lot of years since we visited.
March 18th, 2025
