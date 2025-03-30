Previous
Lichen by g3xbm
Photo 3899

Lichen

Yesterday we did a walk around nearby Reach and saw this lichen.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
