Medieval Ducking Stool by g3xbm
Photo 3903

Medieval Ducking Stool

This is the River Stour in Canterbury. Visible next to the old weaver’s cottage on the left is a medieval ducking stool used to find witches. It is easier to see in the reflection in this water.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

