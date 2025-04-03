Sign up
Photo 3903
Medieval Ducking Stool
This is the River Stour in Canterbury. Visible next to the old weaver’s cottage on the left is a medieval ducking stool used to find witches. It is easier to see in the reflection in this water.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3903
photos
31
followers
30
following
1069% complete
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
Views
17
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd April 2025 9:56am
Tags
ducking
