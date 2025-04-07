Sign up
Previous
Photo 3907
Old Butchers
Originally this was our village butcher. It had been there for 150 years. It closed about 2 years ago as the man who ran it retired and nobody came forward to carry it on. It’s now houses!
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
3907
photos
31
followers
30
following
1070% complete
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th April 2025 10:12am
Tags
butcher
