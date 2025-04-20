Previous
Knitted Bible by g3xbm
Photo 3920

Knitted Bible

There is an exhibition going around the country of the Bible in knitted figures There are hundreds of them! It is currently in our church .
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact