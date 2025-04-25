Previous
Weathering by g3xbm
Photo 3925

Weathering

This is a wall near Durham Cathedral,UK, It is sandstone and well weathered. I love the texture.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1075% complete

Photo Details

