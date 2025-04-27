Previous
Pieta by g3xbm
Pieta

This is a statue made by Fenwick Lawson in Durham Cathedral out of driftwood.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
Lesley ace
Wow - this is stunning
April 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional carving
April 26th, 2025  
