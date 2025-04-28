Previous
Our Close by g3xbm
Our Close

This is our close, where we live, in spring. Our house is just out of view next to the windmill on the left.
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
