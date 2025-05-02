Previous
New Driveway by g3xbm
Photo 3932

New Driveway

A neighbour is having a new driveway put down. Today they had lots of gravel delivered. Visual diary really.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1077% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact